Party Group of Municipal Government Holds Collective Study on Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era

Theoretical Learning Center Group Holds Collective Study on Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era

On August 18, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party Group of the Municipal Government gathered for a collective study. The focus of the study was on learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in line with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee on theme education.

During the study, the group earnestly studied and understood General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on party building, as well as his speeches on serious political life within the party. They also reviewed a series of important speeches, expositions, and party regulations. The aim of this study was to further unify thinking and deepen understanding, laying a solid ideological and theoretical foundation for holding special democratic life meetings.

Presided over by Yu Haitian, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, mayor, and party secretary of the municipal government, the meeting began with members of the party group of the municipal government delivering speeches one by one.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that there is a need to unswervingly learn, understand, and practice the party’s innovative theory. Efforts should be made to build the soul of the party through learning, increase wisdom through learning, correct the style through learning, and promote work through learning. It was also highlighted that the “four consciousnesses” and “four self-confidences” should be strengthened, while always maintaining a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of ideology, politics, and actions.

Additionally, comprehensive and strict governance of the party was stressed, with the main responsibility of this governance falling on the municipal government. Strengthening the party’s political construction and promoting the construction of a clean and honest government were deemed essential.

The meeting also emphasized the need to promote Chinese-style modernization in Jinan. Focus should be placed on the development of the real economy, innovation-driven development strategies, comprehensive reform and opening up, and green, low-carbon, and high-quality development. Improving people’s livelihood and well-being remain key objectives.

Furthermore, the tempering of the party spirit was highlighted, urging a deeper and more realistic understanding of the party’s innovative theoretical arm. Members were encouraged to have the courage to expose shortcomings and to analyze typical problems. The meeting also called for the successful organization of a special democratic life meeting, which will contribute to the construction of a socialist modernized and strong provincial capital in the new era of “strengthening the new, the rich, the beautiful, and the high.”

Notably, members of the party group of the municipal government attended the meeting, alongside the non-party deputy mayor.

