During the resident interview of the Hubei Mission, the newspaper invited representatives from Liu Liang (first from right), Hu Chaowen (second from right) and Lu Xiaoxia (second from left) to participate in the interview. (Photo by Chen Ji, an all-media reporter of Hubei Daily)

All-media reporter of Hubei Daily, Zeng Yaqing and Wang Jing

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that from now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and fully promote modernization with Chinese style. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way lies in the Party.

Party representatives said that on the road to the new exam, they must unremittingly use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to condense their hearts and souls, and consciously be firm believers and faithful practitioners of the lofty ideals of communism and the common ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics, forever. Maintain the sobriety and firmness of “rushing for the test”, and strive to put the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party into action and see results.

Secretary of the Enshi Prefecture Party CommitteeRepresentative Hu Chaowen——

shoulder political responsibilityAccelerate the construction of “two mountains”Practice Innovation Demonstration Zone

“Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” is the core content of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought and an important concept of our party’s governance of the country.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Enshi is an important national ecological function area, an important water source conservation area in the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River, and an important ecological barrier in Hubei.

We will keep our mission firmly in mind, practice the concept of “Two Mountains” from the political height of “the greatest of the country”, protect lucid waters and lush mountains, make Jinshan and Yinshan bigger, and promote the “Two Mountains” practice innovation demonstration area to break the problem and become a trend. It worked.

Build a strong ecological barrier, take the river basin as the basic unit, put the ecological restoration and protection of the Yangtze River (Badong section) and the Qingjiang River in an overwhelming position, and implement the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand. In-depth battle to defend the blue sky, clear water and pure land.

Accelerate green development, dig deep into the advantages of “soil, selenium, tea, cool, and green” characteristic resources, build a large ecology, build large transportation, develop large tourism, and create large industries. Vigorously promote industrial ecology and ecological industrialization, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with green and low-carbon industries such as deep processing of selenium products, biomedicine, new building materials, clean energy, and digital economy as the main body.

Actively integrate into the new development pattern, seize opportunities, and further increase project planning and efforts. Accelerate the relocation of Enshi Airport, the Yichang-Fuling section of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu high-speed railway, the Shanghai-Chengdu-Shanghai-Chongqing connecting section of the Ba-Zhang Expressway, and the Yaojiaping Water Conservancy Project and other major projects that make up for shortcomings, have strong functions, and are beneficial to the long-term. In-depth integration of major strategies such as the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Wuhan Metropolitan Circle, Shuangcheng Economic Circle in Chengdu-Chongqing Region, and Yijing-Jing Metropolitan Circle, and integration into the national unified market.

Solidly promote common prosperity, take the coordinated development of urban and rural areas as the key, take the project of strengthening the county as the starting point, narrow the gap between urban and rural areas, and stand up the backbone of the county. Adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, firmly hold the bottom line of not returning to poverty on a large scale, and steadily promote the comprehensive revitalization of rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organizations, and jointly create a better environment and a happy life.

The leadership of the party is the fundamental guarantee for doing all the work well. We must be politically sensible people and doers in our work, always remain sober and firm in “rushing for the exam”, fully implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, press down and compact the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and know the responsibility for With the heart, responsibility, and action, with a never-say-give-up mental state and an indomitable struggle attitude, hand in an answer sheet that satisfies the party and the people on the new road to the test.

Huangshi City People’s ProcuratorateDeputy Director of Political DepartmentRepresentative Liu Liang——

strengthen the partyprocuratorial workabsolute leadership

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the role of the rule of law in consolidating fundamentals, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term must be better played, so as to build a modern socialist country on the track of the rule of law.

The procuratorial organ is the national legal supervision organ under the leadership of the party. Our duty and mission is to uphold and strengthen the party’s absolute leadership over the procuratorial work, to consciously inherit the “red genes” inherent in the people’s procuratorial system, and to deal with difficult and complex cases, resolve Forging political quality and improving political ability in the political practice of contradictory risks, he is a firm defender, loyal practitioner and powerful promoter of the construction of the rule of law in China.

We should consciously put the procuratorial work into the new era and new journey to think and plan, find the combination and foothold of the guarantee of procuratorial duty performance, and contribute procuratorial power to the Chinese-style modernization construction with solid and powerful legal supervision.

In recent years, the Party Central Committee has held two symposiums for entrepreneurs, emphasizing the need to do everything possible to protect market players, to accumulate basic strength for economic development, and to equally protect the property rights and independent management rights of state-owned, private, foreign-invested and other enterprises in accordance with the law. Improve the legal environment for fair competition among various market players.

In March 2021, Hubei became one of the second batch of pilot provinces for compliance reform of enterprises involved in the case, with the procuratorial organs of Suizhou and Huangshi as the pilot units.

Since the beginning of the pilot program, the Huangshi City Procuratorate has explored and formulated the implementation plan for the reform pilot work, the city-wide legal organs’ implementation of the corporate compliance reform pilot case-handling work standard, the implementation opinions on the establishment of a third-party supervision system, and the management methods for the selection and appointment of third-party supervisors.

So far, the Huangshi City Procuratorate has handled 30 corporate compliance cases. One of the persons in charge of the private enterprise involved in the case has increased confidence in the business environment of Huangshi after the enterprise was reborn, and has invested 100 million yuan to build a new logistics and R&D base.

Next, we will continue to strengthen the governance of the source of the lawsuit, insist on paying equal attention to both criminalization and governance, and take appropriate measures to promote the establishment of a compliance management system by enterprises, and promote the compliance and law-abiding operation of the enterprises involved. Strengthen publicity and guidance, help enterprises transform from “I want compliance” to “I want compliance”, and provide a strong legal guarantee for promoting the healthy development of market entities and creating a legal business environment that is safe and beneficial for enterprises.

Wuhan Children’s Hospitalassociate deanRepresentative Lu Xiaoxia——

Tamp strongbattle fortProtect people’s health

Be a pioneer and set an example, consolidate the fortress and take responsibility.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to strengthen the political and organizational functions of the party organization, adhere to the clear orientation of focusing on the grassroots, build the grassroots party organization into a strong fighting fortress for effectively realizing the party’s leadership, encourage party members to play a vanguard and exemplary role, and maintain party members. Team advancement and purity.

Adhering to and strengthening the party’s overall leadership over the hospital is the foundation for doing all the work well and the fundamental guarantee for overcoming all difficulties.

At the beginning of the epidemic, Wuhan Children’s Hospital was the first and only designated hospital in China to treat children with new coronary pneumonia. At the critical moment, the party organizations at all levels in the hospital played the role of a strong fighting fortress. Party members rushed to the battle and responded to every call. The medical staff in the whole hospital adhered to the front line. More than 700 children were treated and discharged from the hospital.

The report mentioned that “the people’s war against the epidemic, the general war, and the blocking war have been carried out to protect the lives and health of the people to the greatest extent possible.” Behind this, countless Communist Party members sacrificed their lives and dedicated themselves silently, with a people-centered sense of purpose and innocence. heart of.

Looking back at the great practice China has made in fighting the epidemic, I deeply understand that the incomparably strong leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most reliable backbone of the Chinese people when the storm strikes. As long as we unswervingly uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, we will surely be able to form a strong joint force and calmly deal with various complex situations, risks and challenges.

Strengthening the party building work is the political guarantee and powerful driving force for the scientific development of public hospitals. With the goal of “everything for children’s health“, give full play to the leading role of the party committee in setting direction, managing the overall situation, making decisions, promoting reform, and ensuring implementation, integrating party building into all aspects of hospital work, and continuously strengthening the political leadership of grass-roots party organizations power, ideological leadership, mass organization, and social appeal to gather new impetus for the improvement of medical service capabilities.

Wuhan Children’s Hospital will give full play to the public welfare of the hospital, be guided by national needs, guided by subject research, and benevolent and benevolent as the service concept, so that more children can receive high-quality treatment.

At the same time, play a leading role in pediatric medicine, through the establishment of platforms such as the Pediatric Medical Alliance in Hubei Province, the training of 100 pediatricians, and the Children’s Health Walk in Hubei Province, the pool of advantageous resources will be increased, the strength of grass-roots pediatrics will be consolidated, and the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system will be implemented to provide children with Full coverage, all-round and full life cycle health services promote the high-quality development of the national health cause.