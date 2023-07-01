Title: Yangzhou Yuelai Village Holds “Party Lectures into the Grassroots” to Promote Theme Education

Subtitle: Party Members Gain Inspiration from Party Class and Village-Enterprise Cooperation Visit

July 1, Yangzhou News – The Party branch of Yangzhou Yuelai Village in China‘s Jiangsu province has launched the “Party Lectures into the Grassroots” initiative to promote in-depth development of theme education in the village. This program, which combines community party building efforts, welcomed the “July 1st” song with a special party class activity centered on the theme of “Party Grace”.

The event commenced with all party members watching the short video “I Went to the Village to Go to University”. This video showcased the colorful amateur cultural life of the elderly, the enriched education content tailored for them, and the harmonious and friendly environment they enjoyed. Following this, Zhou Jian, the director of the Academic Affairs Office of the Party School of Yizheng Municipal Party Committee, delivered an engaging party class on the topic of “Political Declaration and Action Plan for Upholding and Developing Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era and New Journey”.

Zhou Jian skillfully explained the core content of the party’s twentieth congress report, showcasing theoretical innovation in a clear, comprehensive, and systematic manner. Party members expressed their appreciation for gaining fresh insights into thematic education theory.

Continuing the event, all attendees visited Guiren Fruit Industry, a village-enterprise cooperation unit. This landmark cooperative effort symbolizes a new approach to rural revitalization and the development of enterprises and groups, creating a win-win situation for the masses. The visit highlighted the success achieved through the leadership provided by the party building, emphasizing mutual benefit and cooperation.

The party class successfully connected theoretical knowledge with practical experience. Its clear theme, broad vision, and rich connotations not only showcased profound theoretical literacy but also incorporated practical thinking. Going forward, the general party branch of Yuelai Village plans to strengthen grassroots party building efforts, drawing inspiration from over a hundred years of the Party’s glorious history. By contributing to the creation of a harmonious and happy village, the branch aims to present a meaningful gift during the upcoming 102nd anniversary of the party’s founding.

