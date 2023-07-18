Passenger seized 79 kilos of meat without cold chain

Uniformed members of the National Police, through registration and control activities at the Valledupar Transport Terminal, managed to seize more than 79 kilos of beef, in the hands of a passenger who intended to transfer the merchandise to the capital of the country, without due compliance with the cold chain for its preservation.

The person involved is a foreign national, a resident of the Villa Jaidith neighborhood. The merchandise is valued at 2 million pesos and the police procedure was carried out in compliance with decree 1500 of 2007.

Andrés Castro Palmera, manager of the Valledupar Transport Terminal, informed that the inspection of luggage and merchandise carried by some passengers is being carried out at the facilities, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of residents and visitors, in addition to promoting a good service to users.

“To travel there are regulations that must be complied with, in this case, the corresponding company is responsible for packing the food as it should be, carrying the purchase permit and doing so under adequate sanitary conditions. The food was exposed to decomposition, the quantity was quite large, and according to the hours of the journey to Bogotá, for a subsequent commercialization it could have generated negative consequences for consumers”, assured the manager.

He reiterated that with the support of the National Police, control operations have been intensified within the Transport Terminal, mainly at night and every day of the week, achieving important results against illegality.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

