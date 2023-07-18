The Chilling Effect of Abortion Restrictions: One Doctor’s Journey to Provide Care Across State Lines

Title: Dr. Shelly Tien: Traveling OB/GYN Fills the Gap in Abortion Services

Date: July 17, 2023

Author: Valentina Oropeza Colmenares

Reporting from Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Image source: Valentina Oropeza / BBC Mundo

Dr. Shelly Tien, a dedicated OB/GYN, is providing essential abortion services to patients in states with restrictive laws around pregnancy termination. As the map of abortion access in the United States changed in June last year, with the Supreme Court handing over the power to protect or prohibit abortions to state governments, the need for clinics and physicians specializing in the procedure has become increasingly urgent.

Dr. Tien, who specializes in maternal-fetal medicine, has become one of 50 physicians traveling across the United States to perform pregnancy terminations. She travels to states such as Alabama and Oklahoma, where abortion is either prohibited or severely restricted, to offer much-needed services to patients.

The new abortion laws have had a chilling effect on doctors and care providers, leading to dilemmas about ruling out or postponing the procedure to avoid complications or adhere to the law. Doctors are concerned about their own personal consequences, such as imprisonment or losing their medical license, if they perform abortions in states where it’s prohibited.

The limited exceptions in states that ban abortion, such as cases of rape, incest, or risks to the mother’s or fetus’ life, pose ethical challenges for physicians. In some states, doctors are prohibited from referring patients to other states that provide abortion services, adding to the hurdles faced by women seeking care.

The fear of legal repercussions and pressure from restrictive laws not only affects doctors but also their patients. Dr. Tien highlights that many patients are worried about being arrested for having an abortion. Oftentimes, patients are forced to travel to states where the procedure is legal or seek abortions later in pregnancy.

Dr. Tien emphasizes that abortions are not only necessary for unwanted pregnancies but also for patients facing medical complications that put their lives and the fetus at risk. However, the new laws have created apprehension among doctors, even regarding recommended treatments for patients with complications such as bleeding or ruptured membranes.

In Jacksonville, Florida, where Dr. Tien practices, state policies foster hostility towards those seeking and performing abortions. Governor Ron DeSantis recently approved a law prohibiting abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, which many consider an absolute ban as women often don’t realize they are pregnant by that time.

The clinic where Dr. Tien works, a part of Planned Parenthood, has become a safe haven for patients from neighboring states with strict abortion restrictions. However, if the ban after the sixth week is enforced in Florida, Dr. Tien admits she may have to consider relocating to another state where she can fully practice.

The dedication of physicians like Dr. Shelly Tien is crucial in bridging the gap in abortion services created by restrictive state laws. As the battle over women’s right to choose continues, the importance of accessible and compassionate care remains paramount.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

