PNC captures a subject who injured his life partner – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

The PNC captured Elmer Mauricio Escamilla Villanueva, who beat his life partner in the Las Flores neighborhood, Sacacoyo, La Libertad, where he was intercepted.

The authorities seized three weapons from this subject that he was hiding in his home.

It will be brought before the courts for: injuries, expressions of violence against women and possession, carrying or illegal and irresponsible driving of firearms

According to the police corporation, the weapons will be inspected by the scientific laboratory to determine their origin and participation in crimes.

