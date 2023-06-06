Pd in ​​turmoil, Matteo Biffoni enters the Tuscan secretariat [notiziediprato.it]

The appointment, which changes the post-congress balance of power in favor of the reformists, should be made official by the Tuscan secretary Emiliano Fossi in the next few hours

After the political earthquake caused by the clear defeat in the last administrative elections, first round and ballot, the Tuscan Democratic Party is also in turmoil. Within 48 hours the regional secretary Emiliano Fossi will appoint his secretariat. It will have a much more plural composition than it would have had if it had been chosen before the nefarious electoral outcome, made even heavier for Fossi by the defeat imparted by the left-wing “cousins” in the Municipality that it administered up to a year ago, Campi Bisenzio, left nearly 12 months early to enter Parliament. Plurality that translates into a simple move: the Schlein component, to which Fossi belongs, is diluted in favor of that of Bonaccini.

According to what is reported by Prato News, there is a particularly significant name both for the balance of citizens and for future choices in the regional field, that of Matteo Biffoni. His presence in Fossi’s team, as leader of the reformists, is taken for granted and constitutes an important political junction. Number one of Anci Toscana, with a personal consensus that goes beyond the votes of the Democratic Party, the mayor of Prato would “help” the bruised Fossi to revive the fate of the party in a very difficult moment and with decisive choices for the 2024 administrations at the gates in which Florence, Livorno and its Prato are called to vote. What does Biffoni gain from this move? Meanwhile he takes back the reins to manage the game of his succession at the helm of the city by reducing the role of the provincial secretary Marco Biagioni, often against him; then he climbs onto an important springboard for a possible launch towards the candidacy for the 2025 regional elections. An eventuality that the current president, Eugenio Giani, interested in running for an encore, has already sensed as demonstrated by the constant disagreements between the two on reception, health care and doubling of viale Leonardo da Vinci al Soccorso.

Another name from Prato given for sure in Fossi’s team is that of Diego Blasi, a very loyal member of the Aglianese honorable Marco Furfaro, very close to Schlein, since the days of Prossima.

The presence of two Pratesi in the secretariat should not lead us to think of a territorial valorisation. In fact, it is above all a question of current logics. We will have confirmation in the next few hours.

(e.b.)