Home News Peace, pandemic, work and poverty: Mattarella’s call to those who want to turn back the clock of history
News

Peace, pandemic, work and poverty: Mattarella’s call to those who want to turn back the clock of history

by admin
Peace, pandemic, work and poverty: Mattarella’s call to those who want to turn back the clock of history

ROME. Look forward, not back. In the future, not in the past. With confidence, without nostalgia. In his end-of-year message Sergio Mattarella strikes the nail of the modernity we will all have to deal with, including politics. The invitation is to “stay within our time” by learning to “read the present with the eyes of tomorrow”. Securing the planet, equipping ourselves for the digital revolution, tackling today’s problems with a view to tomorrow, giving answers in the interest of the youngest. Between the lines of the speech – about fifteen minutes, delivered standing up in the neoclassical Palazzina del Quirinale – there is an indirect reference to those who would like to turn back the clock of history; to find some examples in the chronicles just sink your hands into it.

Mattarella: “This was the year of a crazy war, it’s time to reaffirm the civilization of rights. The Republic is in the civic sense of those who pay taxes”. The appeal to young people against street deaths: “Don’t cancel your future”

War and pandemic. Peace and work. Poverty to be fought and the National Health Service to be strengthened. Not a single word of “politician” politics. Mattarella limits himself to noting, with obvious satisfaction, that democracy has proved to be up to the challenges and the Constitution, whose seventy-fifth anniversary will occur in 2023, is anything but a scrap. Despite the difficulties of the last 12 months, culminating in the dissolution of the Chambers and in the elections in the autumn, Italy has stood the test brilliantly. «The clear electoral result allowed the rapid birth of the new government led, for the first time, by a woman. This is a novelty of great social and cultural significance”, the president welcomes, «which had been mature in our country for some time, has now become a reality». But there is more to be proud of.

See also  World Hepatitis Day | What are the bottlenecks in the prevention and treatment of liver cancer? Can expectant mothers with hepatitis B give birth to healthy babies?Experts answer your questions_Health_Xinmin.com

Mattarella’s speech, Meloni calls the President and thanks him: “Encouragement to govern responsibly is important”

In the space of a few years, the head of state points out, “almost all the political forces present in Parliament have taken turns in the government”. And these forces have gradually confronted the concrete reality of the problems, which represents the most effective antidote against the flight forward of demagoguery and populism. Hence the hope, if one prefers the call addressed to the majority and the opposition: each for their part should honor their role and respect the rules of the game without delegitimizing each other. In the interest of the Republic, «our homeland».

You may also like

Belluno said goodbye to 2022 and welcomed 2023....

Sports systems all over the country – down-to-earth...

Mattarella: Pnrr an opportunity not to be missed,...

What do international students think of the CCP’s...

Villorba, a man armed with a knife robs...

Benedict XVI, the spiritual testament: “Conversing with science...

Pordenone, the mayor at the police station for...

China’s official work plan to strengthen the prevention...

Falcade, ski mountaineer is injured on Mount Mulaz

Mattarella, bipartisan consensus. Meloni: Thanks for the encouragement

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy