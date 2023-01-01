He will like the name. Al Nassr in Arabic means “success”, “victory”, the magic word that has opened the door to Ronaldo’s house for twenty years. A bit like “obsession”. After Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, his globe will also have Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy like Brunei, the United Arab Emirates or Qatar, where the last World Cup was played. After terminating his contract with United CR7, he signed with Riyadh-based Al Nassr. Curiosity: here, in 2019, in the same stadium where he will play, he lost the Super Cup final with Juve, Lazio trio in the King Saud stadium. Maybe it was fate.