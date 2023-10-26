Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, October 26, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, October 26, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, October 26, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Thursday, October 26, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two- and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Crest on the tax office of a Catania online betting company: two complaints

You may also like

Experts Lead Efforts to Green Over 30 Million...

Decision on weapons and knife ban zone in...

The organization of the 2030 World Cup final...

The Maine Mass Shooting: A Look into the...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 27,...

Danger of collapse: Marienburg is to be renovated...

Israel’s targeting of journalists eliminates witnesses who convey...

Tragic Stories of the Maine Shooting Victims: Remembering...

Hamas: 50 hostages killed by Israeli bombings

write a title for this article Rune ߰...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy