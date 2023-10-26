Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo steal the spotlight during a glamorous night out in Miami

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, recently caused a sensation during a night out in Miami. The power couple was spotted enjoying the evening with friends, including Victoria Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz. Their presence together has been making headlines, with People en Español capturing their glamorous appearance.

During their time in Miami, both Antonela Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckham showcased their impeccable fashion sense. The two queens of Miami turned heads at a renowned fashion parade, as reported by Infobae. Antonela especially caught the attention of onlookers with her stunning total black dress, stealing the spotlight effortlessly.

Not only did the couples enjoy their night out, but their families also came together for a dinner. All eyes were on Antonela Roccuzzo, who was seen wearing a remarkable accessory, leaving everyone in awe. The chemistry between the Messi and Beckham families has been evident throughout their time in Miami.

This latest outing by Lionel Messi and his wife has generated considerable buzz and has been closely followed by Yahoo Style. Fans eager to know more can find comprehensive coverage on this story on Google News.

The glamorous night out in Miami featuring Lionel Messi and his wife has sparked excitement among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. The couple’s presence at various events and their bond with the Beckhams have surely left a lasting impression on those lucky enough to witness it.

