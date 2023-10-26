The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel to Host 22nd Plaza Cellars Fine Wine Celebration Benefiting SER of Puerto Rico

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will be hosting the twenty-second edition of the Plaza Cellars’s Fine Wine Celebration on Sunday, October 29. The event aims to benefit the Education and Rehabilitation Society (SER) of Puerto Rico. Running from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, this year’s goal is to bring together 350 people at the venue.

SER of Puerto Rico is the only pediatric rehabilitation center in Puerto Rico, offering a personalized and inclusive academic program alongside rehabilitation clinics. Nilda Morales, president and executive director of SER, explained that the center serves over 4,000 children each year, providing them with clinical medical care and treatment. By bringing together a team of medical specialists, including geneticists, neurologists, and speech and physical therapists, SER aims to provide accessible and necessary services all in one place.

The Fine Wine Celebration has been supporting SER de Puerto Rico for the past 22 years as part of Plaza Cellars’ philanthropic mission. Morales highlighted that the event’s success has positively impacted the rehabilitation of children, young people, and adults with autism and disabilities. The proceeds from the event will contribute to the continuation of services, therapies, clinics, and education offered by SER in San Juan, Ponce, and Ceiba.

This year’s event will see the participation of 70 wineries, showcasing over 250 wines from various wine regions globally. Wineries such as Banfi, Pesquera, Charles Krug, Abadía de San Quirce, Bemberg Estate Wines, Roda, and Arzuaga are among the confirmed attendees. Participants can not only taste all the presented wines but also indulge in a buffet inspired by wine-growing regions, sample award-winning labels, and discover new products.

The ticket cost per person is $300.00 + VAT. Tickets are available for purchase on the event’s website, www.finewinecelebration.com. Over the years, the event has evolved from its humble beginnings with 10-15 wineries at the headquarters of the Olympic Committee in Old San Juan to become an extraordinary gathering that attracts hundreds of food and wine enthusiasts who enjoy a pleasant atmosphere and great company, Morales added.