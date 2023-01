MILANO – The project Polis of the Italian Post Officepresented this morning in Rome with great emphasis and in the presence of the highest state authorities (from Sergio Mattarella to the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni to ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Adolfo Urso and Paolo Zangrillo) is a reality.

An ambitious project, which aims to defend the quality of life and access to digital services in 7.000