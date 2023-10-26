Headline: Tragic Death of Two-Year-Old Girl Sparks Outrage and Calls for Justice in Havana

Subtitle: Social worker’s visit to the house raises questions about missed signs of violence

Date: September 14, Year

In a heart-wrenching incident that has shocked the community, a two-year-old girl named Kamilia Melit Alonso Ocampo was allegedly beaten to death in her home. Even more alarming is the revelation that the house had been visited just two days prior by a social worker who noticed signs of violence but took no action. This has sparked outrage among neighbors, who are demanding justice for the young victim.

According to sources close to the family, Kamilia and her older brother had frequently been victims of domestic violence. The girl’s parents had separated earlier this year, and her mother, Karla Ocampo, had entered into a new relationship with a man named “Nelson,” known to have a drug problem.

Shortly before her tragic death, Kamilia received a visit from a social worker who noticed a bruise on her eye. When questioned, Karla Ocampo blamed her eldest son for throwing a toy at the little girl, a claim that the boy vehemently denied. Despite this concerning incident, no action was taken to protect the child.

On the day of Kamilia’s death, Karla Ocampo left her children with her partner to run an errand at the pharmacy. During her absence, Nelson fatally kicked the girl in the stomach, claiming it was an attempt to move her out of his way. Tragically, nothing could be done to save Kamilia’s life.

An autopsy conducted following the incident revealed blood and other fluids in the girl’s stomach, as well as signs of malnutrition and hypoglycemia. The examination also indicated numerous bruises on her body and a damaged trachea.

The incident took place on Melones Street, between Reforma and Herrera, in the Luyanó neighborhood of the Havana municipality of Diez de Octubre. Both Karla Ocampo and Nelson were apprehended at the scene after neighbors attempted to attack them.

The case is currently under police investigation, but official media outlets have maintained a veil of silence regarding the incident. However, residents of Luyanó have taken matters into their own hands, demanding justice for Kamilia. In a passionate plea shared on the Facebook group “Only people from Luyanó,” individuals called for a thorough investigation and strict adherence to the law, ensuring that this heinous crime does not go unpunished.

As the community mourns the loss of an innocent child, pressure mounts on the authorities to bring the responsible parties to justice and prevent such tragedies from happening again.

