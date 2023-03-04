President Gustavo Petro confirmed this Friday afternoon through his Twitter account, the release of the 84 kidnapped in the midst of protests by peasants in San Vicente del Caguan. “Thanks to the efforts of the Minister of Defense and the Interior, all the members of the Police and the officials of the oil company (Esmerald Energy), held in San Vicente del Caguan, Caquetá, have been released.”

Let us remember that the members of the Riot Squad and the oil company workers were taken hostage by a group of protesters including indigenous people and peasants, who are demanding state abandonment and the effects of the oil company in the Los Pozos sector. ; such as environmental damage and the destruction of roads in the area due to the transit of tank trucks.

After 40 days of protests, in the early hours of this Thursday, a group of peasants took over the facilities of the Emerald Energy oil company and tried to set fire to the headquarters of the company of British origin; the uniformed men tried to stop the angry mob; however, they were kidnapped together with 6 company employees, and the town’s ombudsman who came to try to mediate.

Unfortunately, in the clashes with the public forces, the authorities confirmed the death of two people; among them, the subintendent Ricardo Monroy and the farmer identified as Reinel Arévalo.

fortunately, after 36 hours, the release of the 78 policemen and 6 civilians, who were kidnapped.

Finally, the president announced that he will personally go to talk with the peasants about their needs, complaints and claims. In addition, he asked the popular movement not to affect peace because “what violent actions do is destroy the possibility of a popular and progressive government.”