Pedro Pablo Perlaza has already signed with Barcelona

He ecuadorian defense Peter Paul Perlaza“La Lisa” is already officially a player of Barcelona. This Friday June 23, 2023 he signed his contract.

the right side Peter Paul Perlaza He passed the medical check-ups this Friday and then signed his contract.

Perlaza signed a six month contract with Barcelona. The defender was without a team after aucas separated him for indiscipline.

He soccer player Ecuadorian is 32 years old and has played in Dolphin, League of Quito, Valley Independent y aucas.

Perlaza has been a finalist with all the teams in the LigaProand in Equator Cup with Dolphin. He was also in the Ecuador national team.

The player has had several controversies for his statements, cases of indiscipline and clashes with leaders.

The full-back pointed out that playing in Barcelona It is a very important responsibility and challenge.

The continuity of the defender will depend on the performance that he can show in the second semester, said the Barcelona leadership.

pearl He affirmed that he arrives at the yellow cast with great challenges and with the aim of “do things well to play a final“.

“For a player it will always be important to reach an institution as large and accustomed to winning titles as it is. Barcelona. I come to add my grain of sand”, added Perlaza.

Barcelona came fourth in the first stage of the 2023 tournament.

Independiente del Valle was the winner of the first stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

