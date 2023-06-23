“Premium” – Latest jobs and salaries at Trade Republic

There are currently more than 60 jobs at Trade Republic – two thirds of them in the tech sector. picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

Mass layoffs here, bankruptcies there, uncertain times everywhere – 2022 was not a good year for fintechs. Trade Republic also laid off numerous employees in June. At the same time, there were also success stories: The startup, founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke and Marco Cancellieri, was able to close a Series C financing round of 250 million euros last year – at a valuation of almost five billion euros.

At the time of the layoffs, a spokeswoman told Gründerszene that there was no hiring freeze. And Rodrigo Adanya, People Director at Trade Republic, announces at the beginning of the conversation in January 2023: “We are hiring!” In the last three months, he hired ten new people in his HR department alone. He viewed an average of 40 CVs per position and conducted a total of 100 to 120 interviews. In an interview with Gründerszene, the fintech’s HR manager explains who he is looking for, what his company pays and what wrong answers candidates keep giving in conversations with him.

What jobs are there?

be current 40 to 50 digits advertised – but there are actually more jobs, explains Adanya. He only advertises tech positions once, even if several people with the same profile are wanted, sometimes “dozens”, as he says. Overall, around two thirds of the vacancies are in the tech sector. So: software developer, Data Engineers, product manager – and at all levels, from young professionals to team leaders. The other third are corporate functions, vacancies in Finance, Compliance, HR or Business Operations. And here again: there would be opportunities for career starters as well as for people with experience.

What can you earn at Trade Republic?