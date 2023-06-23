Home » Storms are over, clean-up work is underway in NRW – news
Storms are over, clean-up work is underway in NRW – news

Fortunately, the big bang didn’t happen during the storms. Despite this, heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and squalls caused damage in NRW. Deep “Lambert” meanwhile moves east. The severe weather warnings from the German Weather Service also expired on Friday. According to the current status, no one was injured in NRW.

Concern about dam bursting on the Emscher in Dinslaken

Parts of the Emscher dike have broken off

In Dinslaken (Wesel district), a dike on the Emscher was secured with stones. Because of the heavy rain, dike erosion was found on Friday morning, the Emschergenossenschaft announced. But there is no risk of a dam breach. At noon it was said that the situation was “under control”.

According to the NRW Ministry of the Interior, parts of the dyke had slipped. There is a residential area with around 100 houses nearby and a railway line that has been closed in the area since morning. However, an evacuation of the area is currently not necessary. A helicopter was also used in the large-scale operation by the fire brigade and police.

