No slowdown but not even an acceleration. In the first nine months of 2022 there were just over 18 thousand retirements with the female option, the possibility for female workers to leave with 58 years of age (59 if “autonomous”) and 35 of contributions but with the contribution recalculation of the allowance . And the trend of this exit channel, which the Meloni government is about to extend to the whole of next year together with Ape sociale, is substantially in line with the “trend” of 2021. This is highlighted by the latest monitoring of flows of INPS retirement.

The new pensions with effect from January-September 2022 totaled 596,640, with an average monthly amount of 1,185 euros, down from the 1,200 euros recorded over the whole of 2021. Last year, the treatments monitored over all 12 months were were 883,876 overall. In 2022 the checks disbursed to women increased and those paid in advance were down, also due to Quota 102 which took the place of Quota 100.

The outgoings of women are increasing but with lower paychecks

Of the 596,640 pensions effective January-September 2022 as many as 335,006 are paid to female workers against the 261,634 benefited by workers, but the average monthly amount of the allowances is significantly lower: 1,005 euros compared to 1,415 euros for men. Overall, 207,789 old-age pensions, 195,852 advanced, 29,224 disability and 163,775 survivors were paid in the first nine months of this year.

Over 18 thousand releases with the female option

The woman option is one of the tools that the Meloni government looks at with greater attention, which is evaluating the possibility of extending the mechanism (early exit with contribution recalculation of the check) to men with a personal threshold in the coming years, but not immediately. higher. The extension of this exit channel to the whole of next year now appears almost certain. In the first nine months of 2022, 18,273 female workers used this “route”. In all last year, the outputs had been 20,641. Between January and September, workers aged between 60 and 61 (7,355) and those aged 59 (6,493), who in 2021 had been the majority, mainly chose this exit channel.

In 2021, over 883 thousand pensions

From the monitoring of the INPS it emerges that in 2021 the Institute paid 883,876 pensions, for an average monthly amount at the beginning of 1,200 euros. To benefit from more than half of the treatments (493,155) were female workers: average monthly amount of 1,016 euros while that of men was 1,432 euros per month.