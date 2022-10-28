Antonio Conte has not yet passed. And it could not be otherwise, given that the Tottenham coach is convinced that his team suffered “great damage” on Wednesday evening, aggravated by the expulsion that will prevent him from being on the bench on Tuesday in Marseille, in the match that qualifies for the round of 16 of Champions. The Spurs try to turn the page, to target tomorrow’s Premier League match in Bournemouth. In Conte’s sights, however, there is still the Var.

MISTAKES

—

“I still think that it should be impossible to make mistakes with Var – says Conte in the Spurs sports center, less than 24 hours after the draw with Sporting -. It is as if a coach saw the end of the matches and could make changes. knowing what will happen. I justify the errors of the referees, not those of the Var with 5-6 ‘of time to decide “. Conte does not like the evolution that the electronic eye has taken. “I still think it is a great help for the referee to make the best decision. I remember that when we started using it in Italy, we coaches were calm because we knew that in every situation there were people in front of a monitor ready to correct any referee mistakes. But after a few months the situation has changed, because the Var has started to give different interpretations. And now you never know what will happen. As in the last match: you score, you qualify, you are celebrating and instead you have to wait 5 ‘for the Var without knowing if the right decision will be made. So it’s not football, take away the emotions of anyone, including players: now they score and they don’t know what will happen, if someone will invent a foul one minute before it cancels everything, things happen only when they want it to happen. I keep repeating that the interpretation must be the same for everyone and that if there is no Var it becomes a damage. use the Var, I always think it is easy to make the right decision. Instead they end up always taking the opposite one. So I tell myself that either I don’t know football, or they look at other images. “