PAVIA

Summer break running out for Riso Scotti and Elachem: Pavia will meet on Wednesday 24 August, but as early as 22nd the players will begin to undergo aptitude tests at the Top 78 center of the new athletic trainer Francesca Zara (former coach of Castelnuovo in A2), while Vigevano will meet on the 31st at the PalaBasletta to start working under the orders of the highly confirmed technician Paolo Piazza.

What season will it be? Certainly the two provincial formations have been included in a group A that promises to be of a high level, with many teams (Omegna, one of the two from Montecatini, the Livorno, Legnano) that seem to have what it takes to aim high. Vigevano, with a high profile market (Laudoni and Benites above all), does not hide its ambitions, after coming one step away from A2 in the final play off with Cividale, while Pavia, after the summer revolution following the corporate reorganization, with a entirely renovated roster, including the bench (via Ducarello, now deputy of Meo Sacchetti in Cantù, the new coach is Alberto Mazzetti from Varese, formerly Busto), plans a team-revelation championship, but an unknown factor remains on whose actual value only the field will be able to pronounce.

Riso Scotti has already scheduled two pre-season friendly matches: on 3 September in Crema against the team of the former Max Baldiraghi, on 6 at PalaRavizza with Brianza Casa. Saturday 10 will already be derby time (at night) at PalaBasletta for the thirty-second of the Supercoppa, in a straight match (sixteenths on Wednesday 14 September, eighths on Saturday 17, quarters on Tuesday 20, final four to be defined on Friday 23 and Saturday 24). The championship will start on Sunday 2 October with Vigevano-Campus Varese and Libertas Livorno-Pavia. As for the format, it should be remembered: the first 4 of each group access the 4 play-off scoreboards of 4 teams each, over two rounds (best of 5), with AB and CD crossings; the winners pass to a concentration on a neutral field, with an Italian round: the first two classified are promoted to A2; those classified from 5th to 12th place access a single round always at the best of 5 (5-12, 6-11, 7-10, 8-9): the winners are promoted (or remain) in B, the others reposition themselves in the new Interregional category. –