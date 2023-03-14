While the heavy bill of the government’s making all buildings vulnerable to earthquake risk with the 2018 zoning amnesty, without saying that they are rotten or sound, was still in the middle, the AKP deputies’ defense of the zoning amnesty as ‘reconstruction peace’ drew a reaction. ‘NOT AFFILIATION, PEACE’ During the meetings of the Disaster Reconstruction Fund in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, opposition deputies attributed the heavy casualties of the earthquake to the zoning amnesty and criticized, “You killed people with the zoning amnesty”. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

