Home News People died of peace, not amnesty.
News

People died of peace, not amnesty.

by admin
People died of peace, not amnesty.

While the heavy bill of the government’s making all buildings vulnerable to earthquake risk with the 2018 zoning amnesty, without saying that they are rotten or sound, was still in the middle, the AKP deputies’ defense of the zoning amnesty as ‘reconstruction peace’ drew a reaction. ‘NOT AFFILIATION, PEACE’ During the meetings of the Disaster Reconstruction Fund in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, opposition deputies attributed the heavy casualties of the earthquake to the zoning amnesty and criticized, “You killed people with the zoning amnesty”. […]

See also  Chiesa di Valle, work begins for the safety measures

You may also like

Paska recipe from food blogger Maryana Haber-Dudar

They deliver alternate route to the Panamericana in...

OSCAR 2023 – All the awards

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Çorum died

Mining strike is not solved from the desk...

The Crypto World Is Under Attack, But Bitcoin...

The ELN stole 40 tons of food from...

Decision of the National People’s Congress on Amending...

shock felt in Pozzuoli and neighboring municipalities

ElimCAN 2023 / Togo vs Burkina Faso: already...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy