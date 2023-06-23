People evacuated and streets flooded in different parts of San Salvador due to strong storms this afternoon – Diario La Página

Civil Protection authorities activated the emergency plan for storms this afternoon, after the rains flooded different streets of the capital, causing evacuations of people in risk areas, and traffic stopped along the main arteries of San Salvador.

The rains led to the evacuation of 4 families in the Darío González community, as well as a serious flood in the surroundings of Plaza El Trovador, in the Candelaria neighborhood of this capital. Firefighters from El Salvador recommended drivers not to travel through the area.

Another of the places reported with emergencies was the area of ​​3rd West Street and 9th North Avenue. The National Civil Police (PNC) monitors the flow of the Arenal River, in the Málaga neighborhood. “At the moment the water levels do not represent a risk, however, we ask the population to circulate with caution,” the police recommended.

🚧 Motorists and motorcyclists look for alternate routes in the Plaza El Trovador sector in the Candelaria neighborhood, San Salvador. flooded area 🚫🚍🚗🏍️#PlanInvierno2023 ⛈️ 👉Immediate line to report emergencies 📞9️⃣1️⃣3️⃣🚒💨 pic.twitter.com/2QRPPINRhD — Firefighters El Salvador 🧑‍🚒🚒🇸🇻 (@BomberosSV) June 22, 2023

Civil Protection reminded people that, in the event of any incident caused by the rains, they must contact the Emergency Operations Center (COE) by telephone 247 where immediate attention will be coordinated, providing coverage throughout the country.

In the interior of the country, moderate to heavy rains were reported in the departments of San Vicente, Usulután and Chalatenango.

A section of the street on 25th avenue south, in the vicinity of the Cuscatlán park, was flooded, causing the water level to largely cover the cars and some homes.

Other places that were affected by the tropical wave were:

University Diagonal and 25 West Street. 49 North Avenue and 1st West Street Diagonal Héctor Silva, in Col Médica Venezuela Boulevard affected in both directions by accumulation of water 5th North Avenue and 13 West Street, in San Salvador. Pan-American Highway section between the diversion of Ciudad Arce and Lourdes Colón. Northern trunk road sections between km 3 to km 7 in the direction of Apopa. Army Boulevard in both directions Los Próceres Boulevard in both directions. Paseo Gral. Escalón Av. Masferrer NorteMálaga and Calle Modelo47 Avenida Sur and Prolongación Calle Arce

