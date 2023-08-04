Build an unbreakable “dam”: People’s soldiers rushed to the rescue

Wherever it is most dangerous, you can see the people’s soldiers fighting hard.

Recently, under the influence of Typhoon Dusurui, extreme rainfall occurred in North China, Huanghuai and other places, causing floods and geological disasters, resulting in heavy casualties in Beijing, Hebei, and other areas. However, in the face of adversity, the people’s soldiers rushed to the scene to provide assistance and built an unbreakable “dam” for the masses.

The heroic efforts of the people’s soldiers have been commendable during this crisis. They have worked tirelessly to rescue stranded residents, evacuate vulnerable areas, and build makeshift barriers to prevent further damage from the flooding. With their unwavering dedication and selflessness, they have become a beacon of hope for the affected communities.

The response to this disaster was a collective effort, with various agencies and organizations joining forces with the people’s soldiers. The crisis management team consisted of Li Xueyong, Huang Ming, Li Lihan, Wang Yitao, Wang Nannan, Gao Rui, Lu Dongfang, Zhang Xin, and many others. They coordinated rescue operations, distributed relief supplies, and ensured the safety and well-being of the affected population.

The brave soldiers who risked their lives on the frontlines were captured in action by the talented camera crew of Di Bowen, Shen Dongdong, Wang Xueting, Zhang Jinming, Wang Junjie, Guo Yihang, Sun Ruzheng, Che Tongchen, Fan Jintao, and Wang Le. Their documentary footage captured the struggles and triumphs of the rescue efforts, reminding us of the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

The PLA Branch of Xinhua News Agency played a crucial role in disseminating information and raising awareness about the situation. Through their diligent reporting and editing by Song Fangwu, the public was kept informed about the ongoing rescue operations and the need for further support and assistance.

In times of crisis, it is the selflessness and bravery of individuals that truly shine. The people’s soldiers have exemplified these qualities, going above and beyond their call of duty to save lives and provide relief to those in need. Their dedication and resilience serve as a reminder of the unwavering spirit of the Chinese people in the face of adversity.

As the recovery efforts continue, it is imperative that we recognize and appreciate the sacrifices made by the people’s soldiers and all those involved in the rescue operations. Their rapid response and unwavering commitment have undoubtedly saved countless lives and helped restore hope and normalcy to the affected communities.

The resilience of the Chinese people and the spirit of camaraderie displayed during this crisis will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration for future generations. Together, we can overcome any obstacle and build a stronger, more united nation.

