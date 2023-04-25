Pereira declares public calamity due to winter wave

The intense winter wave that has affected the region in recent months led the Pereira Municipal Risk Management Council to declare a public calamity in the municipality. The measure will allow authorities to take immediate action on risk mitigation.

According to Mayor Carlos Maya, it has been necessary “Approve a public calamity for the municipality of Pereira for this winter wave. Said calamity aims to solve the problems and mitigate the risk of two critical points in particular: The first, that of the township of La Florida in the Las Peñas sector; and the second, that of the township of Altagracia, where we had already had some anomalies and land fractures”.

For his part, Alexander Galindo López, director of Diger Pereira, explained that, at the Municipal Risk Management Council, which was attended by officials from different entities and the community of the La Florida sector, “Many concerns were raised regarding the problems that exist in Las Peñas regarding risk issues, which have generated different road closures and have put several homes at risk.”

The declaration of calamity will make it possible to take action and adopt immediate lines of intervention to solve short-term problems in the affected sectors. In the case of the Las Peñas sector, an ecological recovery process will be carried out to prevent the closure of the road that leads from Pereira to La Florida.