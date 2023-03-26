The talent and ingenuity of the robotics clubs of the coffee region, made up of boys, girls, adolescents and young people, sprouted to the fullest in the First Lego League Colombia 2023 tournament, in which 12 teams from Risaralda, Caldas participated and Quindio.

The three winners of the Eje Cafetero will compete in the grand final that will take place on April 29 and 30 in Bogotá and will be attended by teams from different regions of the country.

This event organized by Uniminuto seeks to promote the creation of skills, values ​​and knowledge, which allow both children and young people to be closer and more decisive in their interaction with technology and scientific areas, encouraging creativity and innovation, as well as the ability to solve problems in the real context, teamwork, logical and mathematical thinking, through the fun and excitement that participation in this competition provides.

Within the First Lego League Colombia 2023, the Super Powered challenge was carried out, in which the registered teams explored innovative solutions around energy, from its management, storage and distribution.

It should be borne in mind that the First Lego League is the world‘s most important STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) experience tournament, in which nearly 40,000 teams from more than 100 countries participate.

This contest is an innovative way of making robotics skills visible and strengthening, while participants have fun and develop teamwork.