Performance tuning on Azure SQL Managed Instance: You should know these tools

Monday 26 June 2023

Once you get your Azure SQL Managed Instance set up according to your needs, you have a solid base for optimal performance. However, due to the dynamic nature of managed instances, the focus is more on performance tuning than a fixed performance goal. Therefore, the question arises as to how you can continuously improve performance. The following tools will help you:

Azure SQL Managed Instance Monitoring and Optimization

Azure SQL Managed Instance gives you numerous tools to monitor and optimize performance on the fly. The first step is to understand what is happening before you can develop and implement a performance optimization plan.

Because of this, performance tuning starts with monitoring. To do this, Azure SQL Managed Instance emits resource metrics that can be viewed in the Azure Portal or using Azure Data Studio or SQL Server Management Studio.

Performance tuning tools include:

Automatic TuningIntelligent InsightsQuery StoreDynamic Management Views (DMV)

