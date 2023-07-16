Persevering in the Ideology of Xi Jinping’s Socialism with Chinese Characteristics: Forging the Heart and Soul in the New Era

Persevere in using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and forge the soul

The National Defense University Xi Jinping Thought Research Center for Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era has emphasized the importance of using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and forge the soul. This has been identified as one of the five major goals at the work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s ideology. It is necessary to increase political identity, ideological identity, theoretical identity, and emotional identity to Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. This will help to build the soul through learning and wisdom, as well as correct the style of work.

It is important to understand the significance of using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and soul. A nation must have theoretical thinking and correct ideological guidance to stay at the forefront of the times. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the practice of Marxism modernized in China is the reason behind the success of the Chinese Communist Party and socialism with Chinese characteristics. He further emphasized that opening up a new realm of Sinicization and modernization of Marxism is the historical responsibility of contemporary Chinese Communists. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen the theoretical arm and deepen the understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Furthermore, it is essential to promote the courage of the whole party to take on a new situation. General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed the urgency for party members and cadres to study and implement the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. This will help establish a correct view of power, political performance, and career, enhance the sense of responsibility and mission, and improve the ability to promote high-quality development and serve the masses. It is important to foster a fighting spirit and fighting skills, and promote high-quality development through new actions and a new atmosphere.

Stimulating the self-revolutionary spirit of the whole party is also necessary. The theme education of Xi Jinping’s ideology aims to keep the party awake and firm at all times. It helps party organizations and members identify problems, find gaps, and correct deviations. By continuously enhancing the party’s ability to self-purify, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement, the party can stay dynamic and become the strong leadership core of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

It is crucial to deeply understand the theoretical system and core essence of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, led by Xi Jinping, have made original contributions to the enrichment and development of Marxism. They have combined the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and traditional Chinese culture, resulting in the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. This thought has brought a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China and demonstrated the theoretical charm of contemporary Chinese Marxism.

The implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and forge the soul is vital for the future of China. By continuously studying and understanding this ideology, the party can build a strong foundation for the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the construction of a socialist modern country.

