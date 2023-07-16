Northern League Pillon’s tweet on Michela Murgia: “You had alternatives. but you have chosen marriage, the highest form of love between man and woman”

“Michela Murgia has decided to get married defining marriage as “patriarchal and limited”. Michela, you had many alternatives, but you chose marriage. Perhaps because you know that it is the highest form of recognizing the love between a man and a woman Best wishes, and get well soon!” Thus, in a tweet, immediately much contested on social media, the former Northern League senator Simone Pillon commented on the wedding of Michela Murgia, reporting the article in Il Giornale which controversially titled the event.

