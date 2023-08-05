Home » Person resuscitated: rescue operation on the Traun in Wels
Person resuscitated: rescue operation on the Traun in Wels

Person resuscitated: rescue operation on the Traun in Wels

The emergency services were alerted at 10:45 a.m. that a person was in danger of drowning in the Traun. When the Wels, Marchtrenk and Thalheim fire brigades and the Vorchdorf water rescue service arrived at the site near the disposal facility in Wels, the police had already rescued the person from the water. After the resuscitation on the stairway, the person was taken to the hospital, the police confirmed to the OÖN. The background is still completely unclear.

