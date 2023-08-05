3rd league: Thrilling game between relegated Jahn and promoted Haching

Status: 05.08.2023 6:00 p.m

At the start of the 3rd league, second division relegated Jahn Regensburg received third division promoted SpVgg Unterhaching. In a gripping game, there was a fair division of points.

Relegated against promoted, Upper Palatinate against Upper Bavaria – the opening game of Jahn Regensburg against SpVgg Unterhaching was actually a clear thing on paper. But the promoted team presented themselves bravely and fought a 1-1 draw in Regensburg.

Jahn leads, Haching equalizes

As a result of the relegation, there was a major upheaval at Jahn, in which a total of 20 new players have been signed (23 departures). From last season’s team, only Konrad Faber, Benedikt Saller and Christian Viet made it into the starting line-up. The latter gave Regensburg the lead in the 20th minute after a Saller cross.

The hosts were much better in the game and deserved the lead. Four minutes later, the equalizer came as a complete surprise. Aaron Keller, after an exemplary long pass from keeper René Vollath, scored to make it 1-1. After the first 20 minutes, no one expected the quick equalizer, since Jahn was the game-determining team.

Guests play courageously – Regensburg in luck

A completely different picture prevailed at the beginning of the second half. The promoted team controlled the game and had a chance to take the lead in the 50th minute, but Mathias Fetsch’s volley hit the crossbar. Shortly thereafter, goalkeeper Felix Gebhardt saved the home side from going behind. The Upper Palatinate managed only sporadically to escape from the clutches of Hachinger.

Regensburg coach Joe Enochs reacted and brought on 19-year-old striker Noah Ganaus in the 67th minute. And with the new man, Jahn’s game became more dangerous. But Regenburg could not bring the chances into the goal. Judging by the course of the game, the draw is okay.

Source: BR24 05.08.2023 – 6:30 p.m

