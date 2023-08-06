Perspective. 25 years composing the greats

María Isabel Saavedra is considered a luxury artist. The Valle del Cauca composer celebrates 25 years creating songs for great artists such as Oscar d’León, Andrés Cepeda, Rey Ruiz, Piero, Alberto Plaza, Albita, Juan Carlos Coronel, La India, Ivy Queen, Yolandita Monge, Manny Manuel, Helenita Vargas , Melody, Soraya Arnelas, Son by Four, among many.

He began composing at the age of 9, but it was in 1997 when he managed to conquer his first professional interpreter, it was Helenita Vargas “La Ronca de Oro” who recorded the song for him. you will erase me.

“Since I was a child I liked to write poems and compose songs without knowing what it was to be a composer. Many years passed before making the leap by the hand of the master Armando Manzanero, some 20 years ago,” the artist told EL NUEVO SIGLO.

Unquestionably one of the most important and significant people during these 25 years of career, both in his personal and professional life, was the maestro Armando Manzanero, being his friend and mentor and who, recognizing his talent, produced his first international album with Universal Latino Music and Gili. Music.

Big stars

After this success, his works would be interpreted by more than 250 Latino artists, such as Andrés Cepeda, Manzanero, Ilona, ​​Carolina la O, Oscar d’León, Rey Ruiz, Ivy Queen, Piero, Albita, Alberto Plaza, Marbelle, Beatriz Arellano , Soraya, Melody, Anabella, Inés Gaviria, Juan Carlos Coronel and Natalia Bedoya, among others, with whom he has achieved great success.

María Isabel comes from the land of great festivals, such as that of Mono Núñez and was forged following the path of great composers: “Since I was five years old I lived surrounded by music, at home, in the streets; surrounded by all the great national composers, from Jaime González, José Morales and others, with whom we had the opportunity to grow up in a very musical environment, where the environment was the most natural. I spent it in gatherings, at festivals, in artistic activities at my school”.

Throughout her career, with the production of 20 musical albums, the artist has been worthy of multiple recognitions, among them, winner of the 1987 Mono Núñez Festival; She has been nominated and winner of several Latin music awards, such as the Latin Grammy, La Musa de Oro, California Festival and Tabaiba de Oro in Tenerife, Spain, among others. Her songs have been several times on the lists of Billboard and is an active member of the Grammy Academy and considered by Sesac (Society of Music Authors, Composers and Publishers) as the most recorded female author in Colombia.

multifaceted

Maestra Saavedra, in addition to being an author and composer, is a writer and lecturer. In this facet, she is the author of three books: “Flats in the time of a woman”, “A life in songs” and “Do not change your wife for a Harley”. As a businesswoman, she has her own publishing house, where she works hand in hand with important composers in Miami, the city where she has lived for 20 years, composing for the main artists of Latin music and for her land of Colombia, which she never forgets and visits regularly.

All his lyrics have had a genuine receptivity from the public, a palpable acceptance and reciprocal affection.

“Of all my compositions, the one that people sing the most in my concerts is you will erase me recorded by Helenita Vargas. I think it was the most emblematic song. But there are others from the Cumbia Stars, Anabella, María Cristina Plata, Jéssica Jaramillo, Beatriz Avellano. In Argentina, for example, there is a song that everyone sings and it is by Jorge Rojas, from Los Ochenteros, called that’s what it’s all about. There is another anthem in Spain that played a lot in the summer of 6 years ago and is called How beautiful“said the Valle del Cauca.

Throughout her career, with the production of 20 musical albums, María Isabel has been worthy of multiple awards, including the winner of the 1987 Mono Núñez Festival. She has been nominated and winner of several Latin music awards, such as: Latin Grammy , La Musa de Oro, California Festival and Tabaiba de Oro in Tenerife, Spain, among others.

on the billboards

His songs have been several times on the lists of Billboard and is an active member of the Grammy Academy.

“In each place I have planted a seed. I have been nominated for many awards with very nice projects. We have won Grammy awards with the performers, such as Andrés Cepeda, María Rivas, Oscar d’León, with El Quinteto Leopoldo Federico”, she pointed out.

María Isabel will celebrate her 25-year musical career in style on August 12, and she does so through a special album with all her songs. This concert will be in her homeland, Geneva, at the Foundation Theatre, called “Canto por la Vida”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

