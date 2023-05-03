Peru and Ecuador will coordinate actions to combat drug trafficking on the common border – Diario La Hora

SECURITY. The heads of the Joint Commands hope to develop plans for joint operations on the border. Photo: Archive- Referential

This Thursday, May 4, the heads of the Joint Command of both nations will meet in the town of Arenillas, in the province of El Oro.

The representatives of the Armed Forces of Peru and Ecuador will meet this Thursday, May 4, in the town of Arenillas, in the province of El Oro, to coordinate actions for the effective combat of drug trafficking on the border between both nations.

The meeting will be headed by the Head of the Joint Command of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces, Division General Nelson Proaño Rodríguez and the Peruvian counterpart, Army General EP Manuel Jesús Martín Gómez De La Torre Araníbar.

Among the topics that will be part of the agenda is the development of a joint plan to neutralize the threat of drug trafficking and related crimes on the common Ecuador-Peru border. Secondly, coordination actions will be planned for the execution of mirror-type operations on the common border.

Sources linked to the Ecuadorian Armed Forces told LA HORA that the objective of the meeting is to strengthen the military presence on the southern border to combat arms trafficking entering the country due to vulnerabilities found in the area.

In this way, the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador seeks to reinforce military operations both on the southern and northern borders. It should be remembered that last March, the Head of the Joint Command met with his Colombian counterpart to assess the scope of the coordinated actions carried out on the northern border.

Another important point will be the establishment of mechanisms for the exchange of intelligence information for the success of joint military operations in the area.. (ILS)