Home News Perugia, the complaint of the Neurology specialists against the director: “It offends us and forces us to absurd shifts”
News

Perugia, the complaint of the Neurology specialists against the director: “It offends us and forces us to absurd shifts”

by admin
Perugia, the complaint of the Neurology specialists against the director: “It offends us and forces us to absurd shifts”

PERUGIA – “What you tell me corresponds to mental illiteracy”. “You talk to me as if it were an Oss”. “Yesterday I did not finish the visit so as not to jump on you, for the anger you make me when you are like this”. Insults, screams, a series of harassments and humiliations poured out against the Neurology students at the Perugia Hospital. An invective interspersed with offenses (“morons”, “co …”,

See also  China formally applies to join CPTPP America: Not to return to the agreement-Deutsche Welle

You may also like

Transhumance: the flock descends along the ancient “via...

Ita, Altavilla appeals to the court against the...

Plan green development from the height of harmonious...

In St. Peter’s Square, the wooden nativity scene...

Feltre, a siren will simulate the earthquake: evacuation...

Coronavirus, 29,040 new cases in Italy today (-19.59%...

Supreme Procuratorate Report: Adhere to “Zero Tolerance” and...

A year of peaceful resistance in Sudan –...

The 2023 college entrance examination registration will start...

Colline del Prosecco, the Unesco path with reservations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy