Peshawar: One person was killed in an explosion in a workshop near a restaurant on Ring Road

Web Desk: An explosion has occurred in a workshop near a restaurant on Ring Road in Peshawar, as a result of which one person was killed and 3 injured.
The police say that the explosion took place in a motorcycle, the nature of the explosion is being ascertained.
The police said that the explosion was caused by explosives or during the repair of the motorcycle.
