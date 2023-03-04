In the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, the unfortunate death of the mother of the vallenato singer Peter Manjarrés, after fighting cancer for several years.

On Thursday, March 2, in one of the wake rooms of the Ecce Homo Cathedral, a the funeral and until there they arrived people to accompany the vallenato artist in this difficult time.

Through his Instagram account, ‘El caballero’ shared the words which he dedicated to his mother at her funeral.

“I want to thank God for everything. Because you are a God of order. Also to all of you for your messages of solidarity for the death of my mother. Ow mom, Now more than ever I confess to you that you are still my everything, my favorite person, unique, irreplaceable, unrepeatable, my super heroine, my number 1 follower”, he initially expressed.

And I add: “You never lost hope, you were a great fighter like many women in the world who become dads and moms to their children. you worked tirelessly to give us the best of you for us. You gave us the best training, we never needed anything, that’s why I’ve admired you ever since I can remember”.

Later, the artist expressed that he was reassured that his mother is dead in peace.

“Wait for me in heaven, one day we will meet again. I promise you I will continue to behave like a gentleman, as you always taught me mommy“Manjarres said.