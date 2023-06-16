Petro asked Colombians in Germany to return to the country

President Gustavo Petro invited Colombians in Germany to put their knowledge at the service of the country in the production and export of green hydrogen to combat the global climate crisis.

During a meeting with compatriots residing in Germany, President Petro issued an invitation to return to the country and use the knowledge acquired to work on the production of clean energy and decarbonization. He highlighted the importance of an agreement with the German government for the production of green hydrogen in Colombia and its export, which would require significant investments of between 5,000 and 6,000 million dollars.

The president highlighted Colombia’s potential to become a leader in clean energy production, emphasizing the country’s exceptional conditions, including the richness of the Amazon rainforest. He explained that Latin America, and in particular Colombia, plays a fundamental role in leading the change towards a sustainable future.

“My invitation is to return to the Homeland. We must return, because this is a moment in which Colombia needs you to gather the strength of its communities, with all its potential, around these issues of clean energy production, decarbonization, so that we can contribute to the world,” he said. the Head of State in Berlin.

In addition, President Petro addressed the situation of Colombian citizens in Germany who wish to apply for German citizenship and the need to renounce their Colombian nationality. He expressed his disagreement with this situation and announced that he will address the issue with the German authorities during his visit. He stressed the importance of maintaining the right to reciprocity and defending the rights of Colombian citizens.

The Ambassador of Colombia in Germany, Yadir Salazar Mejía, reported that around 30,000 Colombians reside in Germany, making it the second largest Latin American community after Brazil. She also highlighted the presence of close to 4,000 Colombian students in German universities.