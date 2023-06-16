Conor McGregor accused of sexual harassment on the night of race-4

The night of match-4 threatens to definitively destroy the image of the now former MMA champion Conor McGregor.

After sending the Miami Heat mascot to the hospitalthe Irish champion was accused of sexually harassing a woman in the toilets VIP del Kaseya Center.

Conor McGregor has denied any wrongdoing. Miami Heat and the NBA have announced that they have opened an investigation.

The news by TMZ Sports

TMZ Sports has obtained a video showing Conor McGregor taking the woman accusing him of rape by the hand and leading her into a bathroom, where she claims he sexually assaulted her.

The footage was taken inside the Kaseya Center in Miami at approximately midnight on June 10, just after the Nuggets beat the Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9.

In the video, McGregor, wearing a black T-shirt, can be seen leaving a restroom area to speak to a woman in a white T-shirt. After apparently having a few words with the woman, Conor grabs her hand and opens the door for her to enter a bathroom with him.

Seconds later, the bathroom door closes, with no one else appearing to enter. The video then ends.

TMZ Sports released the preview… earlier this week the accuser’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, sent a letter claiming that NBA and Miami Heat security “physically forced” the accuser into the bathroom, where McGregor allegedly proceeded to rape her as security prevented her from leaving or allowing her friend to enter the bathroom.

However, the video doesn’t seem to show anyone forcing her into the bathroom with Conor (instead, he’s leading her by the hand), but three men who look like bodyguards position themselves in front of the door so as to prevent anyone from entering. or go out.

According to Mitchell… McGregor’s accuser and the UFC star were partying together at a club inside the NBA arena minutes before our video was filmed.

At one point during their clubbing celebration, Mitchell tells us her client took a video selfie with Conor.

Mitchell says their party was interrupted when McGregor said he needed to use the bathroom, but shortly after he got up, a man in a Denver Nuggets jersey approached her and said, “Conor He told me to come and get you.”

“My client believed they were leaving and heading to the Four Seasons hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room,” Mitchell said in a statement.

“The man with the pigtails stopped at the bathroom door when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video). My client thought they were leaving, but instead Conor took her into the bathroom.”

It is alleged that McGregor then sexually assaulted the woman.

“My client recalls having at least six drinks that night and admitted to only remembering parts of it,” Mitchell said. “My client didn’t even remember who led her to the bathroom until she saw this video.”

McGregor has denied the allegations made against him…his representatives said in a statement Thursday: “The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

We’ve sought further comments from McGregor regarding the new video, but have not yet received a response.

Police, meanwhile, told TMZ Sports on Thursday … that they have been investigating the allegations since June 11 and that the investigation is still ongoing.