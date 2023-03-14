Given the economic situation that exists in the United States as the cAfter the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, President Gustavo Petro asked private pension funds to bring the savings of Colombians abroad to the country.

Through his Twitter account, the Head of State indicated that 55% of the pension fund portfolio is outside the country.

“I ask the administrations of the private pension funds, given the collapse of foreign markets, to bring pension savings to the country. Today 55% of the pension fund portfolio, that is, the stock of contributors’ savings, is out of the country,” Petro tweeted.

It should be remembered that on March 10, The United States authorities closed the Silicon Valley Bank and reopened it on Monday under federal control, official sources reported, amid fears of contagion of the problems of that financial entity to the rest of the banking sector.

The bank, which works with the technology sector, was surprisingly short of liquidity.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has closed SVB and named the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as the depository of the bank’s funds, the federal agency reported on Friday.