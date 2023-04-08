Home News Petro met with Republican Senator William Hagerty
Petro met with Republican Senator William Hagerty

Petro met with Republican Senator William Hagerty

President Gustavo Petro held a meeting yesterday in Cartagena with US Senator William Hagerty, the President said. The purpose of this meeting was to lay the foundations for an alliance for the progress of the Americas.

“With Republican Senator William Hagerty, from the Foreign Relations Committee, they discussed the measures to establish the first bases of a great Alliance for the progress of the Americas,” said the Head of State.

The meeting took place after noon at the Casa del Marqués, where, after lunch, President Petro and the North American Parliamentarian talked about Colombia and the problems that arise in the region.

The delegation that accompanied President Petro was made up of the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, and the head of the Cabinet, Laura Sarabia.

One of the topics that was also discussed was the “Colombia Advisory Group,” which will be co-chaired by Hagherty and Democratic Senator Benjamin Cardi.

It should be remembered that last month Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva met with Robert Menéndez of the Democratic Party and chairman of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and with Jim Risch, the highest-ranking Republican on the same Committee.

Minister Leyva pointed out the need to explore and advance a new, positive and innovative agenda, broadening and strengthening bilateral People to People ties and direct cooperation on issues of mutual interest such as education, science and technology, just social economic development and sustainability, environmental justice, climate change, energy transition and the equality and inclusion agenda.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the Department of State, Michael Wells.

Subsequently, the head of Colombian diplomacy met with Robert Menéndez of the Democratic Party and chairman of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee and with Jim Risch, the highest-ranking Republican on the same Committee, in the company of the ambassador to the United States. Luis Gilberto Murillo and the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna.

“It was the result of almost six months of preparation, seven working groups, 28 sub-topics, more than 100 agreed commitments, which will have a quarterly follow-up process to guarantee compliance,” explained Vice Chancellor Francisco Coy, at the end of the day. .

