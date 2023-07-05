Petro possessed the ambassadors of Austria and Korea

In the Protocol Room of the Casa de Nariño, Laura Gil was appointed as ambassador of Colombia to the Republic of Austria, while Alejandro Peláez assumed the position of ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

In the case of Austria, the Head of State has entrusted Laura Gil with the task of promoting change in the anti-drug policy, proposed by Colombia. During the ceremony, the President highlighted the need to amend the Vienna Convention to more effectively address drug-related violence in Colombia and Latin America in general.

The President stressed that it is essential to analyze the new reality of the fight against drugs, which has had serious consequences both in Latin America and in the United States, countries affected by this scourge. He expressed his intention to mitigate the damage caused by past policies, which have only led to more incarcerations and deaths without solving the underlying problem.

Regarding the Republic of Korea, Gustavo Petro entrusted Alejandro Peláez with the task of strengthening the historical relations between the two countries. He recalled the collaboration that took place during the 1950 war and highlighted the importance of learning from the experiences implemented by Korea, such as the Agrarian Reform, which allowed a deep industrialization process, and education, which has promoted a knowledge-based society. .

President Petro emphasized the need to strengthen ties with Korea and take advantage of opportunities for collaboration in areas such as multi-purpose cadastre and advanced technologies that characterize Korean society.

With these appointments, the Government of Change seeks to strengthen international relations and advance on key issues such as anti-drug policy and bilateral cooperation in strategic areas. Ambassadors Laura Gil and Alejandro Peláez assume their responsibilities with the commitment to promote the interests of Colombia and open new horizons of cooperation with their respective countries.

