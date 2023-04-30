Home » Petro will travel to Spain with an agenda of peace and energy transition
Petro arrives in Spain, moreover, after having overcome a cabinet crisis that was accompanied by a reshuffle of his team and the surprise departure of seven of his ministersincluding some heavyweights of his Administration.

For the Colombian Presidency, this is a trip of transcendence “Not only at the bilateral level of the relationship between Colombia and Spain, but because of the multilateral nature of the visit to the country that assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.”

THE AGENDA

Petro will arrive on Tuesday at the Adolfo Suárez International Airport in Madrid-Barajas, where he will receive military honors. Next, he will visit the sixth edition of the Services Fair, a sample of Colombian entrepreneurs in Madrid, with whom he will hold an informal dialogue.

On Wednesday, Petro and his wife, Verónica Alcocer, will attend the reception ceremony for the kings of Spain at the Royal Palace in Madrid and will later speak on the rostrum of the Congress of Deputies in a joint session of Congress and the Senate.

On the same day, after the intervention in Congress, he will deposit a floral offering in tribute to the Fallen for Spain during the Uprising of May 2, 1808 in the Plaza de la Lealtad.

In the afternoon, he will meet again with Felipe VI to discussr “issues of common interest to both countries” and then he will go to the headquarters of the Madrid City Council, where he will receive the golden key to the city.

In the evening, along with his wife and members of the delegation, the Colombian president will attend an event organized in his honor by the King and Queen of Spain, at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Thursday’s agenda will start with the opening of the Forum of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) where, together with some of its ministers, he will present the country’s priorities and opportunities for Spanish and European companies.

