Petronio Álvarez, the Pacific culture

The big house of the Pacific will open its doors again from August 16 to 21.

The Petronio Álvarez Pacific Music Festival brings in its 27th version more than 1,500 artists, knowledge, flavors and a powerful offer that is committed to the recognition, integration and expansion of the cultural manifestations of the Colombian Pacific.

The Festival is made up of different components: the main stage where the traditional musical contest and concerts are held, the Germán Patiño Ossa pedagogical and academic Quilombo and the display of traditional expressions with live kitchens, live drinks and the aesthetics of the Pacific.

This year 2023, there will be 44 musical groups from the different territories of the region that will compete for the ‘Bombo Golpeador’ and will make the public vibrate in the modalities of Marimba and traditional songs, Chirimía, Violins from Cauca and in Free Version.

In addition, the main stage of the big house will resound with concerts by renowned artists such as Canalón de Timbiquí, directed by the maestro Nidia Góngora; the Bahía Group under the direction of maestro Hugo Candelario González; Sonar del Río, Mar Afuera, Generación Pacífica, the Cantaoras del Patía, among hundreds of other artists who bring in their sounds all the memory, joy and strength of their people.

assemblies

One of the great innovations of the Festival is its ensembles, which bring together the most renowned performers under different concepts and sounds.

The first of them will be presented on Thursday, August 17.

It is the Big Band Quinta Corchea, which pays homage to the call of the drum, a majestic meeting of traditional percussion instruments; on Saturday the entire afro-diasporic connection with the International Ensemble arrives, and on Sunday, the night closes with the sounds of the Voices and Faces of the Pacific ensemble.

For the first time, the Festival will have two countries invited on a round trip with three bands: Ganbé Brass Band from Benin, Africa; Hot 8 Brass Band, from New Orleans, United States; and the Colombian representation of Rancho Aparte, from Chocó.

These talented groups will come together in a great ensemble, in which wind music with its various sounds will be the connecting element of a wonderful staging that will grace the ‘Night of Uramba’ in the big house, on Saturday, August 19.

You know in the big house

The Petronio Álvarez continues to catapult itself as the main meeting and visibility platform for the cultural and musical richness of the Colombian Pacific.

In its 27th version, the ‘Germán Patiño Ossa’ Pedagogical Quilombo proposes a journey through the most intimate and beautiful part of the region: its heritage.

Traditional cuisine and all the cultural values ​​that are around them will also be protagonists.

This year 2023, diners will be able to take a whole gastronomic tour through the four departments: Valle, Cauca, Nariño and Chocó.

In addition, on the stage of ‘Living Kitchens’ there will be gossip, gatherings and demonstrations of the typical flavors of the sea, the mountains and the river.

Next to it will be the ‘Living Drinks’, the stage that pays tribute to the viche as an ancestral product and that will also be the subject of dialogue with producers and processors who share their knowledge and pose the challenges for its preservation.

The force of the Pacific aesthetic and identity will be stronger than ever.

An imposing footbridge in the middle of cliffs and bathed by water will stage the creations of talented exponents of the region, with national and international guests.

It will be a whole pavilion to exalt handicrafts, luthery, fashion, hairstyles and cosmetics.

The Petronio has allowed this iconic festival to have an increasingly broad social, economic and cultural impact, which ratifies the commitment of the Mayor’s Office of Cali with the entire Colombian Pacific.

“At Petronio Álvarez, souls intertwine their stories, traditions, and hopes through all its components. It is an unforgettable encounter with our roots, an unavoidable date with memory, and a great opportunity to recognize and dignify our communities,” he said. Ana Copete, director of the Festival.

In this way, Petronio Álvarez continues to lull life and open its doors to allow the entire world to experience the magic of the legacy of the great house of the Pacific.

The entrance to the Festival is free and for the whole family.

The doors of the big house will be open from 10:00 am

Programming

Wednesday 16

6:00 p.m.

lullaby in the big house

Departmental Band

IPC Dances

Petronite Footprints

sound of the river

Patía Singers

sea ​​outside

peaceful generation

Pichinde

Pacific Legacy

Timbiqui gutter

marimba and son

Thursday 17

6:00 p.m.

Drums in the big house

IPC Dances

music contest

Libre

Caucasian Violin

Marimba and traditional songs

Chirimia

invited group

Big Band Quinta Corchea

Friday the 18th

6:00 p.m.

Lunada in the big house

IPC hand and curricula

Contest

Libre

Caucasian Violin

Marimba and traditional songs

Chirimia

invited group

Bahia Group

Saturday 19

6:00 p.m.

Uramba in the big house

parade of colonies

Great concert

invited groups

Saint Bacoso

Inheritance of the Rivers

Uramba Project

the Jagua

International Ensemble

Hot8 Brass Band (New Orleans E.U.)

Ganbé Brass Band (Benin, Africa)

Apart Ranch (Choco)

Domingo 20

6:00 p.m.

Big House Legacy

Mano e´currulao IPC

final music contest

Libre

Caucasian Violin

Marimba and traditional songs

Chirimia

invited groups

urban ensemble

Voices and faces Pacífico ensemble Esteban Copete

Tribute to life and work

Ana Francisca Hernandez

Isaac Castro – Mary Janeth Riascos

It may interest you: Patricio Romano Petronio Álvarez Quintero

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

