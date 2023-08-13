Canadian Open: Alex De Minaur to face Jannik Sinner in final

Alex De Minaur (pictured) and Jannik Sinner have both won seven ATP Tour titles

Unseeded Alex de Minaur will face Jannik Sinner in the final of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Sunday.

Australian De Minaur won 6-1 6-3 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a windswept semi-final which was littered with service breaks.

Italian seventh seed Sinner outfought American Tommy Paul – who beat world number one Carlos Alcaraz on Friday – 6-4 6-4 to book his place.

At one stage in the second set, Sinner and Paul engaged in a 46-shot rally.

“It was a fight obviously,” said 21-year-old Sinner, who saved eight of 11 break points in the win.

“At the end, you know match point, when I got there I was praying ‘please’. But thank God I won in two [sets].”

De Minaur had nine winners during his match and the same number of unforced errors while Spaniard Davidovich Fokina made 38 unforced errors.

“From the first point I told myself to stay positive and not expect perfect tennis,” the 24-year-old said.

“My goal is to stay consistent and give myself the chance to play in the deep end of the tournament – go toe to toe with the best in the world.”

