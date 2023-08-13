Beijing’s anger over Vice President Lai’s visit to New York: “We will take rigorous measures”

China‘s very tough stance for the trip of the vice president of Taiwan Lai Ching-te which stopped in New York after the official visit to Paraguay.

China “strongly” opposes any visit by “Taiwan separatists-independenceists” to the United States and refuses any form of official interaction between Washington and the rebel island, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Beijing assures that “it is closely following developments in the situation and will adopt resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

