Petro’s balance sheet at the end of his US tour.

“There we talked about the need to finance agrarian reform, to finance production in Colombian agriculture, about the new needs that a new anti-drug policy deserves and that has an almost Dantesque landscape on the US stage: the exponential growth of fentanyl users and the death of more than 100,000 people a year for this concept”, he recalled about his time in the US Senate and House.

Regarding his meeting with Joe Biden, President Petro highlighted his “favorable opinion” regarding the proposal to exchange public debt for environmental protection, which It was one of his big bets during the binational conversation. The same in which the US would have shown interest in bringing the proposal to the International Monetary Fund.

It may interest you: Gustavo Petro asks Biden for help to confront drug traffickers

“Within the International Monetary Fund, the United States government has a preponderant role. If special drawing rights are issued again, if they are sent to the Climate Fund that has already been created in the United Nations and is distributed among the countries to reduce the debt stocks more proportionally in the poorest countries, we would have an annual release of resources that they would no longer pay debt and that they could dedicate themselves 100% to adapting each country, to mitigating the causes of the climate crisis and its effects in each country,” President Petro said on the subject.