Sports betting varieties: winner prediction, totals, odds, Asian bets

Sports betting has been around the world for many years. Many bookmakers have created websites to make the process more accessible. Betwinner Morocco Casino is one of them. For bets to be successful, it is important to navigate their rankings.

Predict the winner

Prediction is one of the most common types of bets. There are different types of betting on victory, such as betting on the result of a match, betting on the result of a half or period of play, betting on the victory of a tournament, and many Moreover. But for successful betting, you need to know the methods and strategies to predict the winner.

Winner Prediction Strategies:

Relationship principles (who played with whom, who won)

The principles of the series (how many times the team wins, what are the tendencies)

Principles of match analysis (what are the weak points, who is stronger than whom)

An example of an effective forecast and an erroneous forecast:

Successful predictions – bets on underdogs when the team shows improvement in form or when the team plays at home.

Errors – Betting on the favorites when a team is out or in bad shape.

Totals

Totals are bets on the number of goals or points that will be scored in a competition. There are also bets on totals for each half, period or even for each set (in the case of tennis and volleyball). Different types of totals and how to correctly bet on totals.

Tariff categories:

Total match (total number of goals/points to score in the match)

Total for a time or a period (number of goals/points to be scored in a certain period of time)

Half Total (total number of goals/points to score in the first or second half of the match)

Total per team (number of goals/points to be scored by one of the teams)

Examples of successful bets and errors:

Successful bets – bets on the total “under” when the match is played in bad weather or when one of the teams plays a solid defense.

Errors – bets on the total over, when one of the teams shows a weak defense or when the game takes place in the highlands, where it is difficult to score goals.

Handicap

Handicaps are bets on the point difference between match participants. They are used to level the odds between teams and make the game more interesting.

Types de handicap :

Handicap for the match (the difference in points between the teams at the end of the match)

Handicap for time/period (difference in points between teams during a certain period of time)

Handicap per half (difference in points between the teams in the first or second half)

Team handicap (difference in points between teams, taking into account a specific team)

Examples of successful bets and errors:

Successful bets are handicap plus bets when the team is playing at home and has an advantage in the form of fan support, as well as handicap bets when the team is stronger than their opponent and has more experience.

Mistakes are handicap bets when the team is underrated and not playing to their level, as well as handicap bets when the team is playing away and having difficulty adapting to new conditions.

Asian bets

Asian bets are a particular type of popular bets in Asia. They are distinguished from traditional bets by the fact that they use a handicap system, which makes it possible to equalize the chances between the teams and to make the game more intense.

Types of Asian bets:

Asian handicap (handicap to win a team)

Asian total (handicap on the total number of points in the match)

Asian Double Chance (bet on two match results)

Examples of successful bets and errors:

Successful bets are bets on Asian Handicap ‘minus’ when the team is the clear favorite and expected to win the match with a big advantage, as well as bets on Asian Total ‘plus’ when both teams have attacking play and play openly.

Errors are Asian Handicap ‘plus’ bets when the team is underrated and playing above their level, and Asian Total ‘minus’ bets when the teams are defensively playing and playing safe .

Actions that help achieve efficiency using the above betting categories:

Study statistics and past competitions

Analysis of the state of teams and athletes

Assessing the quality of play and team tactics

Use of mathematical models and algorithms

Consideration of weather conditions and other factors that may affect the game.