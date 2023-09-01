Petro’s grave warning to those who “dream” of “overthrowing” their government

Colombian President Gustavo Petro assured that there are “big Spanish businessmen” that they are financing people who “dream” of overthrowing their government and advocated that this not happen so that a “new era of violence” does not start in their country.

“There are those who dream out there to overthrow the government. They collect small talk (money) from some big Spanish businessmen, they go to Spain and see how the government collapses,” the president said during a handover of land in the Caribbean department of Bolívar.

He added: “Do not think of doing that because you would be starting a new era of violence. As I am going to tell you: don’t be rude that already in the history of Colombia that has been done, it has been repeated and it is known what happens”.

During his speech, which was broadcast as an address this Thursday, the president did not give more details about who the businessmen are or who the people they are financing are.

