Home News Pharmaceutical companies around the world are running at full capacity to speed up production and ensure supply-News Center-Northern Network
News

Pharmaceutical companies around the world are running at full capacity to speed up production and ensure supply-News Center-Northern Network

by admin
Pharmaceutical companies around the world are running at full capacity to speed up production and ensure supply-News Center-Northern Network

Summary:Continue to pay attention to the guarantee of drug supply. Right now, with the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, all parts of the country have entered a new stage of epidemic prevention and control, and the demand for antipyretic and analgesic, antiviral and other prevention and treatment drugs has increased significantly.

Continue to pay attention to the guarantee of drug supply. Right now, with the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, all parts of the country have entered a new stage of epidemic prevention and control, and the demand for antipyretic and analgesic, antiviral and other prevention and treatment drugs has increased significantly. So what is the current production situation of pharmaceutical companies? Can it meet the drug needs of the people? Look at the report of the headquarter reporter.

Click on the picture to watch the video

The reporter came to the production workshop of this pharmaceutical company located in Dongtou, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. The Type 1 injection included in the national new coronary pneumonia diagnosis and treatment plan is being produced at full capacity. After washing bottles, weighing, preparing, filling, and extinguishing After multiple processes such as sterilization, a box of medicines has completed the inner packaging and packing process and is waiting to be shipped out of the warehouse.

Headquarters reporter Han Dong:Here is the packaging line of medicines. We can see that enterprises are properly organizing production arrangements, concentrating efforts and increasing horsepower while taking good measures to prevent and control the epidemic, and fully guarantee the supply of raw materials and production of medicines.

See also  Il Sole 24 Ore: 45 million bond issue successfully issued

The person in charge of the company told reporters that after the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, drug orders rose rapidly, and the company began to change all production lines to produce this type of injection from the middle of this month. In order to ensure the supply of medicines, the raw material medicine production line of the factory runs at full capacity 24 hours a day, ensuring timely delivery of medicines to all parts of the country.

At present, the shortage of antipyretic and analgesic drugs in major pharmacies is relatively obvious. In Lanxi, Zhejiang, a pharmaceutical company that originally produced three types of drugs also suspended the other two types of drugs and devoted all their efforts to the production of such drugs.

In the production workshop of this company in Hangzhou, in order to ensure the supply of medicines, the machines do not rest and the workers work in two shifts. The production of antipyretic and analgesic drugs has increased from the previous 20,000 boxes per day to the current 60,000 boxes per day. 144 Ten thousand grains. The person in charge told the reporter that in the future, we will strive to further increase production through process adjustment and capacity tapping.

Original title: Pharmaceutical companies around the world are working hard to speed up production and ensure supply

You may also like

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown – Daniele Cassandro

Chivasso, the party in honor of Pecco in...

Bossi puts his foot down with Fontana: “The...

Farewell to Sinisa Mihajlovic, Arianna: “Thank you all...

Circular from the minister: stop the use of...

Guangzhou is expected to reach the peak of...

Lamon breed sheep: ten women in class to...

The world’s largest production capacity, but we can’t...

School, ministry circular: stop cell phones in class

Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up production at full...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy