Summary:Continue to pay attention to the guarantee of drug supply. Right now, with the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, all parts of the country have entered a new stage of epidemic prevention and control, and the demand for antipyretic and analgesic, antiviral and other prevention and treatment drugs has increased significantly.

Continue to pay attention to the guarantee of drug supply. Right now, with the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, all parts of the country have entered a new stage of epidemic prevention and control, and the demand for antipyretic and analgesic, antiviral and other prevention and treatment drugs has increased significantly. So what is the current production situation of pharmaceutical companies? Can it meet the drug needs of the people? Look at the report of the headquarter reporter.

Click on the picture to watch the video

The reporter came to the production workshop of this pharmaceutical company located in Dongtou, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. The Type 1 injection included in the national new coronary pneumonia diagnosis and treatment plan is being produced at full capacity. After washing bottles, weighing, preparing, filling, and extinguishing After multiple processes such as sterilization, a box of medicines has completed the inner packaging and packing process and is waiting to be shipped out of the warehouse.

Headquarters reporter Han Dong:Here is the packaging line of medicines. We can see that enterprises are properly organizing production arrangements, concentrating efforts and increasing horsepower while taking good measures to prevent and control the epidemic, and fully guarantee the supply of raw materials and production of medicines.

The person in charge of the company told reporters that after the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, drug orders rose rapidly, and the company began to change all production lines to produce this type of injection from the middle of this month. In order to ensure the supply of medicines, the raw material medicine production line of the factory runs at full capacity 24 hours a day, ensuring timely delivery of medicines to all parts of the country.

At present, the shortage of antipyretic and analgesic drugs in major pharmacies is relatively obvious. In Lanxi, Zhejiang, a pharmaceutical company that originally produced three types of drugs also suspended the other two types of drugs and devoted all their efforts to the production of such drugs.

In the production workshop of this company in Hangzhou, in order to ensure the supply of medicines, the machines do not rest and the workers work in two shifts. The production of antipyretic and analgesic drugs has increased from the previous 20,000 boxes per day to the current 60,000 boxes per day. 144 Ten thousand grains. The person in charge told the reporter that in the future, we will strive to further increase production through process adjustment and capacity tapping.

Original title: Pharmaceutical companies around the world are working hard to speed up production and ensure supply