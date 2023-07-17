Phase III data on donanemab published

In the publication that has just appeared, the team of authors around Dr. John R. Sims, an Eli Lilly collaborator, on the occurrence of ARIA: ARIA-E occurred in 205 of 853 donanemab-treated patients (24.0 percent) in the 18-month study and in 18 of 874 in the placebo group patients (2.1 percent). 52 of the affected patients with ARIA-E under donanemab, but none from the placebo group, showed symptoms such as headaches or increased confusion, but in some cases also seizures. ARIA-H were also more frequent under donanemab with 268 affected persons (31.4 percent) than under placebo (119 affected persons or 13.6 percent).

